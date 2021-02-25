JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to eliminate the midnight curfew for bars and restaurants.
The health order, which would have expired on March 31, still requires Johnson County residents to wear masks in those locations.
Physical distancing is also still required.
The move comes after Kansas City, Clay County, Independence and Platte County loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
