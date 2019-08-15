DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- The race for the White House in 2020 just got a little smaller now that Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper has announced he is leaving the race.
KCTV5’s Caroline Sweeney sat down with him in Iowa when he visited the state fair.
“People shared with me their deepest fears and highest hopes,” he said.
Hickenlooper is the second person to drop out of the 2020 race for president.
“I did imagine a very different conclusion,” he said.
At the Iowa State Fair less than a week ago, Hickenlooper was looking to the next debate.
“I think almost everything we did in Colorado perfectly translates to a national platform,” he said. “We’re out there trying to create unusual videos and Facebook ads and trying to fan the flames of people who want good government.”
However, he had a long way to go. He needed more points in the polls and more money in the bank.
Earlier on Thursday, we checked the latest campaign receipts. It didn’t look good for the Colorado Democrat. Only 22 people in Kansas and Missouri donated to his campaign. We did the math and that’s only $6,900.
“I know that when people work hard enough to get past their differences, you can make amazing progress,” Hickenlooper said.
That message wasn’t enough for him, though.
With less than a month until the next debate, only nine candidates have qualified for the stage.
