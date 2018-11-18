HOMESTEAD, FL (AP) — The Latest on NASCAR's Cup Series championship
Joey Logano has won his first Cup Series championship, passing defending champion Martin Truex Jr. after the final restart and then driving away from the field.
Logano called him the favorite in the days leading up the season finale and ended up playing the spoiler role. He finished ahead of the "Big Three" of Truex, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Logano was the runner-up in 2016 and missed the playoff field last year.
Truex finished second, followed by Harvick and Busch.
The 28-year-old Logano was once dubbed "Sliced Bread" as a rising star. He never quite lived up to expectations — until now. His championship gives team owner Roger Penske a second.
