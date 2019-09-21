KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Joe Biden will be in the Kansas City area on Sunday and is expected to make an appearance at the ongoing UAW picket line.
Both the Lee’s Summit and Jackson County Democratic groups posted on social media about the former vice president’s appearance, with the former saying: “Former Vice President Joe Biden will be at UAW Local 31 (GM Fairfax plant) between 2:15 and 3:15 tomorrow Sunday, Sept. 22. We know this is the Chiefs home opener but please keep in mind that there are hard working folks going without pay and benefits while the strike continues. The stronger a presence the stronger the message.”
No other information is available at this time.
KCTV5 News has reached out to Biden’s campaign requesting confirmation and more information about his visit.
Auto workers are picketing in shifts in KCK for several reasons. They want fair pay, affordable healthcare, a fair share of profits, a path to seniority for temps and job security. For more information, click here.
