MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Antioch Park.
Sunday evening at 7:45, the Johnson County Park Police were called to Antioch Park for a disturbance with a weapon.
Three victims, who had gunshot wounds, were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s office has reported this as an ongoing investigation.
