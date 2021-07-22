OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- The debate over compulsory mask-wearing was the main topic at Thursday’s Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meeting, but no mask-related item was on the agenda.
Residents dominated the public comment time with pleas to the board members to not allow schools or cities to reinstate a mask order.
“Please look around and see what the people of Johnson County truly want,” said Michelle Henry.
“If you have to get vaccinated in order to not wear a mask, that’s coercion. That’s coercion,” said Joann Atchity from Shawnee.
“I am the parent. I make the decision if my child wears a mask, or not, is vaccinated or not,” said Stillwell resident Laura Klingensmith. “My child, my choice.”
Many speakers directly addressed the county health director’s recent letter to area superintendents, recommending school-aged children who have not been vaccinated wear a mask during class.
“I don’t understand how a non-elected county official could ask a school district to segregate and discriminate against non-vaccinated kids. But that is part of his strategy,” Klingensmith said.
“Parents! Stand up for your rights which are protected by Kansas law and the constitution. Do not comply,” said Lenexa resident Emily Carpenter.
JCDHE director Dr. Sanmi Areola said it is his responsibility to let school boards and parents know what the research shows, but it is up to them to make the final call.
He said it is a near certainty if children return to school without proper protection there will be an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“If you open schools without masks, it is a recipe for disaster,” he said.
Areola said the advice from JCDHE is the same guidance as what is coming from the Kansas State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
50.6 percent of eligible Johnson County residents are fully vaccinated.
The next Board of County Commissioners Meeting is August 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.