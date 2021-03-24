johnson county board of commissioners
(Abby Dodge/KCTV5 News)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Board of Commissioners on Thursday morning will debate whether or not to extend the county's local health order.

The item on the agenda calls for commissioners to extend the order through April 30th, 2021.

The current health order ends on March 31, 2021.

The order, which requires mask wearing and policies on large gatherings, was amended last month.

Curfews and closing times for restaurants, night clubs, and bars were removed.

