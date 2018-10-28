KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As people nationwide grieved for the Tree of Life community in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jewish groups in Kansas City came together that night to grieve and to pray.
A Havdalah service marks the end of the sabbath and the start of a new week. On Saturday night, it was a somber ritual.
“We were hurting, so we came together,” said Jacob Stoil, who organized the event.
After a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the morning, Stoil invited community members to join him outside for the service.
“These things need to be seen,” he said. “If we stay hidden, if we keep our grief to ourselves, there's nothing good that comes of it.”
He hopes people can turn their mourning into action for change.
“This is something that's been festering in our country for some time now,” he said.
Many people in the KC metro remember the Jewish Community Center shooting in Overland Park.
“You feel a heightened sense of insecurity, of being unsafe,” said Rabbi Doug Alpert.
Alpert leads the Kol Ami Synagogue in KC and said now is a time for people of all faiths to reach out to one another.
“Diversity has been coming under attack in this country,” he said. “We need to recognize that our strength is in our differences.”
He said that it is a time to practice love, not hate.
“I hope people take stock of themselves and take stock of their communities and say, ‘What can I do to help?’” Stoil said.
A prayer service will be held at the Kehilath Israel Synagogue on Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.