KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The New York Jets say they have concluded their interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
According the NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, this was the Jets first interview.
Bieniemy is a popular head coach candidate heading into the playoffs and offseason.
The Chiefs’ offensive mastermind still has interviews with the Bengals, Buccaneers, and the Dolphins. He also turned down an interview with the Arizona Cardinals.
It makes sense that Bieniemy would be a source of popularity.
The Chiefs’ offense has simply been outstanding, putting up video game like numbers.
The Chiefs led the NFL in both scoring at 35.3 points per game and total offense averaging over 425 yards per game.
Kansas City is also the top dog in the AFC earning the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 12-4 record.
