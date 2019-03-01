KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Jermaine Reed will tell you he’s running for mayor to move Kansas City forward.
During his 8 years in city hall, Reed focused efforts on the 18th and Vine district.
He said that if he’s elected mayor he’ll bring the same drive to citywide projects.
“I realized that our city government can do so much more to improve the lives of every single person in our city,” he said.
Reed wants Kansas Citians to know he’s already been working hard on improving lives.
From his efforts at 18th and Vine, to raising the minimum wage, to KCI, Reed said he is primed to continue his council leadership in the mayor’s chair.
A Kansas City native, Reed knows good housing is paramount for healthy lives. Getting 5,000 units of affordable housing by 2023 is part of his platform.
“It’s important as we’re working with developers that they’re not doing that bad word, sometimes, of gentrification,” he said.
Reed said he hopes people in KC see the group effort by city councilmembers to get affordable housing built.
That group work Reed said he sees now would be something he’d continue if elected mayor.
“The next mayor also has to make sure we’re being intentional,” Reed said.
For Reed, the intentional work doesn’t just have a singular focus.
He’s had a front row seat for the effort to tackle crime in the city.
“But, we’ve got to be able to have police officers that are just focused on community policing and working with every individual within their community,” he said.
Reed said one thing missing right now is officers living in the communities where they work.
If Reed wants to implement his plans, he’ll have to work with the state.
Looking at Reed’s website, voters can see his timeline of work. However, it could be said that no project stands out more than his work with the new KCI.
Reed would argue the multi-billion-dollar project is not delayed.
“Of course, you can characterize it as being behind,” he said. “Others can characterize it being behind, one way or the other. The reality of it is, it is important that we are delivering a world-class airport for a world-class city.”
More information about Reed's campaign is available here.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.