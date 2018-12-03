JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will be the Missouri Democratic Party's next leader.
The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats elected Baker Saturday. She will replace Stephen Webber as state party chairman.
Baker is taking the reins of following major Democratic losses. Republican Josh Hawley unseated Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in November, which will give the state two Republican U.S. senators.
Auditor Nicole Galloway soon will be the only statewide Democratic officeholder. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate.
Baker told the newspaper that it's an opportunity for Democrats to self-assess. She says both progressives and conservatives are welcome in Democrats' "great big tent."
Baker was appointed county prosecutor in 2011 and elected in 2012. She says she plans to run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.