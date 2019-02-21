JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Reported comments by the President of Johnson County Community College about the kind of students who attend classes there are creating a stir.
On Thursday evening, the JCCC board was meeting and hearing plenty of opinions about the comments.
The comments apparently started during a conversation about a tuition increase.
The president and a trustee were at a conference in D.C. and arguing over breakfast.
She was against the hike that the board passed in December for an extra $1 per credit hour.
One of her campaign donors was there for a different conference, and tweeted that what he said was loud enough for many to hear.
According to the tweet, among the remarks were: “No one who goes to JCCC struggles... I walk the parking lot and I see a whole lot of very nice cars.”
Only two people addressed the board on the topic during the open forum and their concerns weren’t about what the president reportedly said, but about how it became public.
“The way this information was gathered was tantamount to a peephole in a dressing room at J.C. Penny’s,” said Joseph Scarlett from Overland Park.
“He has helped raise funds for scholarships for students in need, and to portray him as not caring is not accurate,” said John Stewart, from the Lake Quivira area.
The president is expected to make a statement on the matter a bit later in the meeting.
As for the tuition rise itself, it’s worth nothing that of 19 community colleges in Kansas, JCCC’s tuition is the third lowest -- even after the hike. Also, it’s still almost $10 less per credit hour than at Missouri’s Metropolitan Community Colleges.
