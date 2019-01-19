OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) -- Johnson County Community College erroneously tweeted and alert about shots being fired on campus Saturday morning.
"Stay clear of OCB," the initial tweet said. "Shots fired. Police have arrived on scene stand by for more information."
About 10 minutes after the initial tweet, the college said the "message was sent in error" and that the "building was safe."
JCCC Alert- Stay clear of OCB. Shots fired. Police have arrived on scene stand by for more information.— Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) January 19, 2019
JCCC Alert- MESSAGE WAS SENT IN ERROR. WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A TEST MESSAGE. BUILDING IS SAFE.— Johnson County Community College (@JCCCtweet) January 19, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.