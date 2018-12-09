LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- While the whole sports world now knows about Patrick Mahomes, Brian Hanni, voice of the Jayhawks, knew him before the fame.
Millions of fans know Brian Hanni's voice.
But before he became the voice of the Jayhawks, Hanni was a Texas Tech announcer.
So he met Mahomes before the quarterback ever played a college game.
"He was confident from the jump,” Hanni said. “The kind of character guy you would want to represent your program."
Hanni's work on the Red Raider football pre and postgame shows gave him a ring-side seat for some Mahomes’ biggest games and it allowed him to get to know the future Chiefs star.
"You could tell right away he was a kid that was destined for big things, just based on his day to day approach," Hanni said. “There was nothing that was ever too big a stage, too bright of lights for him."
Mahomes’ signature ‘Cool Hand Luke’ approach he has with the Chiefs, Hanni says he had it in college too.
"He was just really relaxed, cool, confident, and just generally loved getting fans on their feet," Hanni said.
While Mahomes made his mark as a freshman quarterback he was also a pitcher on a red raider team that would make it to College World Series.
"The baseball coach at Texas Tech, Tim Tadlock, who that season was national coach of the year, said 'this is a once in a generation arm-talent. We won't have another guy like this come through here in 20 years,'" Hanni said.
Hanni was at the microphone for Mahomes only pitching appearance.
“The irony is, he only got one game,” Hanni said. “Walked a couple of guys and his ERA is infinity because he never recorded an out."
While many saw Mahomes as a first round baseball talent, a football postgame interview left Hanni thinking that the pitcher/quarterback was leaning towards football.
"I knew he was destined for a football career when he said: 'yeah, it's fun to make 5,000 college baseball fans stand up and go crazy with a 98-mile per hour fastball, but the feeling of making all of Jerry world- 80,000 people come to their feet on a 50-yard td pass, There's nothing more exhilarating than that."
While Hanni has moved on from Lubbock and is focused on Jayhawk football and basketball, he's got one eye following number 15.
