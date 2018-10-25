LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The outcome of the college basketball fraud trial did not stop Jayhawk fans from lining up to see Thursday night’s exhibition game.
Many Jayhawk fans are anxious to hear the results of the investigation of Silvia De Sousa’s eligibility.
Coach Bill Self spoke to the media Wednesday night about the conviction of three college recruiting insiders with ties to Adidas.
Some fans are concerned that Kansas could eventually be required to vacate their 2018 Final Four appearance if De Sousa is ruled to have been ineligible last season.
A joint statement from University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod and Athletic Director Jeff Long , said they are waiting for guidance from federal prosecutors and “will work with the NCAA to vigorously review new information presented during the trial.”
