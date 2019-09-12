JASPER COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jasper County, MO., Sheriff's deputy was shot in the leg on Thursday evening.
The deputy was shot while doing a follow-up investigation in the 5200 block of Gerbitz in Joplin, Missouri.
The suspect was located and the "situation is under control," according to the sheriff's department.
The condition of the deputy is unknown.
