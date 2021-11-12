KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Shawnee Mission West alum Jason Sudeikis was back in town Friday, gearing up for the 5th annual Thundergong!, a fundraiser for Steps of Faith, which helps get prosthetic limbs for amputees who can’t afford them.
Last year the goal was to get enough money to help 150 amputees. They exceeded that. This year the goal is 185, and they are on track to get there.
The original gang will be at the Uptown Theater again, including SNL alums Will Forte and Fred Armisen, plus some big-name musical guests. A new SNL addition this year is Heidi Gardner, a current cast member who is a Kansas City native.
“It’s a charity concert. It’s a benefit concert,” Sudeikis said, when asked to describe the event. “But then we also have some funny folks in there. I mean why was Dan Aykroyd in the We are the World song?”
“Playing drums, making music, being silly together” was the description Thundergong’s originator Billy Brimblecom gave.
Brimblecom is a professional drummer who founded Steps of Faith after he lost his leg to cancer. He had to hold a personal fundraiser to pay for his prosthetic leg. He discovered prosthetic limbs cost between $10,000 and $100,000. The charity helps other amputees who are uninsured or underinsured have access to prosthetics.
Brimblecom and Sudeikis are childhood friends. That connection showed when the two were onstage discussing this year’s lineup.
The show is always performed at the Uptown, but the audience had to go virtual last year because of COVID. That brought the silver lining of going worldwide and earning $100,000 more than the year before.
“We were able to reach people all over the world. We literally had donations from New Zealand and Indonesia,” said Brimblecom.
“It’s a superhighway! It’s an information superhighway. The big star here is the internet,” Sudeikis chimed in with deadpan humor.
“Thank you, internet,” Brimblecom replied.
The big bucks come from sponsors, and they have significantly more of those this year, which will also be virtual, mostly for logistical reasons this time.
“But any rumors of us keeping the pandemic going, the two of us, to have this be virtual, are a complete fabrication,” Sudeikis joked.
“Hogwash,” Brimblecom echoed.
The city proclaimed November 20th Thundergong! Day, but all that hoopla is just gravy.
“We just do the things that we enjoy the most,” said Brimblecom.
“Yeah, with people that we enjoy the most,” continued Sudeikis.
“Exactly,” concluded Brimblecom.
Without ticket sales as a revenue stream, donations and merch sales are all the more important for the virtual show. You can tune in this year by going to Thundergong.org at 7 p.m. next Saturday, November 20th. You can go to the website now to see the full music and comedy lineup.
They say next year, November 2022, they intend to do it with an in-person audience.
