JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County website will be unavailable to citizens after 11:00 p.m. Monday.
Citizens trying to pay their taxes online Monday night, had a hard time.
A statement from the Jackson County website states why.
“Jackson County's online tax payment will be unavailable after 11:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 due to end-of-the-year processing. The system will not be back online until Wednesday, Jan. 2.”
