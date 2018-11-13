KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases.
The announcement follows after Missouri voters supported an amendment to legalize medical marijuana.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker made the announcement Tuesday.
“Voters were discerning in considering the issue,” Baker said.
Amendment 2 won with strong support with three of four Jackson County voters in favor.
Across the state, the amendment passed with 66 percent of voters’ approval.
Missouri follows 30-plus other states in some form of legalization of marijuana.
“This changing attitude toward marijuana is something we have been seeing anecdotally from our juries for some time,” Baker said.
Exceptions to Jackson County’s new policy on prosecution of marijuana possession will be cases in which facts show the person is selling or distributing the drug without proper authority.
“Voters spoke very clearly and overwhelmingly,” Baker stated.
It should be noted that the actions of the Jackson County’s Prosecutor’s Office have no impact on federal policy, which makes possession of marijuana a crime.
