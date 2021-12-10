JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will once again debate a mask policy on Monday morning.
Recently, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners ended a mask requirement, but increasing number of Covid-19 cases have brought back the proposal.
The order, if approved, would last at least 30 days and into 2022.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his office would "take action" should a new mask order be approved in Jackson County.
"Jackson County plans to vote on an illegal mask mandate Monday, so we sent them a letter this afternoon," Schmitt said. "It is my duty to interpret and enforce the law and I won't back down."
Schmitt said his office "will take action" should Jackson County move ahead.
This week, Schmitt has issued letters to local public health agencies and school districts telling them to stop enforcing mask mandates.
Schmitt cited the decision in Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services in Cole County Circuit Court, which says any mask mandates, quarantine orders, or any other public health orders are null and void.
Here's Schmitt's letter to Jackson County:
