JACKSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Health Department announced Wednesday night that gyms will reopen in the county on May 18.
There will be an occupancy limit for gyms and fitness centers
"Conversations with these stakeholders has produced valuable modification proposals to help limit risk," the department tweeted.
More details are expected to be released on Thursday, the county said.
Places of worship will now be allowed to reopen with the same occupancy limits as non-essential businesses.
Still, the health department is encouraging the use of online services for high-risk populations.
