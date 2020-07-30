JACKSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- Two people were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the 2100 block of Ashland Avenue.
A male victim was shot in the chest and a female was shot in the jaw while they were inside a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
They were transported to the hospital by private means before the deputies arrived on scene.
No suspect has been arrested yet.
