RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police were asking for the public's assistance in identifying the parents or guardians for a child.
The Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the parents or guardians of a 3-year-old child that was found in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Raytown.
Authorities said that the girls name is Sophia.
About one hour later, officials said that Sophia's parents had been located.
Sophia’s parents have been located. THANK YOU FOR SHARING!!! #JCSO pic.twitter.com/8W2XTVDQZ4— Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) June 10, 2019
