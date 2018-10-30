INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit that originated in the eastern part of the county about 6:50 a.m.
Deputies were informed that the vehicle was involved in multiple shootings on Monday in the city limits of Independence.
Authorities say after the suspect vehicle stalled, deputies initiated actions to take the occupants inside of the vehicle into custody. While attempting to take the occupants in the vehicle into custody, one deputy fired his firearm striking a male suspect near 39th Street and Woodland Avenue.
Deputies performed life-saving actions.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. A deputy sustained minor injuries.
A firearm was located inside of the vehicle.
“To ensure full transparency to the public regarding this incident involving the Sheriff’s Department, the ongoing investigation will be under the command and direction of the Independence Police Department,” said Sheriff Darryl Forte. “A full and impartial investigation regarding this incident is necessary. We appreciate the assistance and collaborative support from all of the agencies who assisted us in this incident.”
Mike Coppoc says he woke up to the sound of three gunshots and dozens of cop cars as far as he could see.
“It was pretty quick. It took a minute to register what it was. First, I thought somebody pounded on the side of the house. It just sounded like somebody knocking and didn’t register what was going on,” Coppoc said.
Police wouldn’t tell us how many people were in the car, but Coppoc says he saw a woman being arrested too.
“When I came out, it looked like they’d just drug a young lady out of the passenger seat of the little GMC because they were cuffing her,” Coppoc said.
Independence police say they are heading the investigation since it happened in their city.
