KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office this week began reviewing the Britt Reid case, a spokesperson confirms to KCTV5 News.
Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a crash that injured a 5-year-old girl shortly before the Super Bowl.
No charges have been filed and there's no official time table regarding the review.
Ariel, the 5-year-old girl, suffered significant injuries to the brain as a result of the crash.
The crash happened Feb. 4th near Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive.
According to a search warrant filed to examine Britt Reid’s phone, a truck driven by Britt Reid hit a Chevy Impala that had run out of gas.
Reid’s truck continued south and struck the rear of a Chevy Traverse at highway speeds that was operated by relatives of the stranded driver who came to help.
According to statements from a woman inside the Traverse, she crawled out the damaged vehicle and pleaded with Britt Reid to call 911 because her phone was lost during the crash.
Court records show someone named “Mr. Reed” called 911 at approximately 9:11 p.m. on Feb. 4th The crash reportedly occurred around 9:10 p.m.
Britt Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs.
