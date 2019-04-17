Clarence Hamilton
Maggie Holmes

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a convicted child rapist.

51-year-old Clarence Hamilton is currently wanted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for failing to report as a sex offender.

His first sex offense happened in Jackson County and involved the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Hamilton’s last known address was in Kansas City, but it's not clear where he may be now.

He currently has 12 Jackson County warrants and one felony Jackson County warrant for failure to register.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hamilton, you can contact the Sex Offender Enforcement Unit at 816-881-3849. 

Clarence Hamilton is known to use an alias name of Daren Hamilton. 

