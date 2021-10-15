JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- A Nevada, Mo., man will spend the rest of his life in prison for child sex abuse.
Stephen D. Turner, 56, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, without parole, plus 107 years.
Turner was convicted in July of over 30 counts of felonies related to sexual abuse.
He was convicted of multiple counts of sodomy, child molestation, first-degree statutory sodomy, first-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, forcible rape and use of a child in sexual performance.
Court records state Turner had had oral, anal and vaginal sex with victims over at least a period of 14 years.
The three child victims were as young as 4 at the time of the sexual abuse, which occurred at three locations in Jackson County.
