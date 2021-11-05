KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)
UPDATE (11/5/2021)
A Jackson County judge sentenced Louis Watts to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting his ex-girlfriend.
ORIGINAL STORY (9/18/2021)
A jury found a Jackson County man guilty on several felony charges after he shot his ex girlfriend twice in the head.
On Friday, a Jackson County jury returned a guilty verdict for Louis Watts on six crimes, including domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Watts, 52, is accused of shooting his ex girlfriend in the head back in October of 2019.
According to court documents, KC police were sent to the 3900 block of Roanoke where they found the woman bleeding and spitting blood. She also had a bullet lodged behind her eye. The victim, who survived, told the police Watts shot her.
A sentence will be given at a future hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.