KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Furious local homeowners have been back before county officials on Wednesday arguing against the enormous hike many have been seeing on their 2019 tax assessments.

It was a tense meeting at times. The Jackson County Assessor’s Office has received more than 20,000 appeals of their appraisals. One staffer remarked that even if they took on more than 150 a day that they’d still be working on them next year.

But, Jackson County assessment director Gail McCann Beatty said that appeals like this are part of the process.

On Wednesday, she explained her approach to county appraisals. She insisted she followed state laws and procedures to analyze home and land values through the county.

The county's Board of Equalization grilled her on some of the specifics like the hundreds of cases where properties in the same neighborhood had vastly different increases.

Beatty claimed it was all based on the data her office collected as well as past appraisals and that these informal appeals are part of the way the system works.

County legislators asked the board of appeals to consider extending the appeals deadline by at least a week. Right now, it’s Monday. The board said they’d meet Friday to consider that extension.

On Tuesday, a homeowner filed a lawsuit on behalf of her fellow residents against the Jackson County assessor, and the county executive says his hands are tied by state law and can’t re-evaluate property values.