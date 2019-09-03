JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Tuesday is the last day Jackson County homeowners and property owners can turn in a formal appeal to the county's Board of Equalization, the next step in the controversial saga that has seen thousands of local properties assessed at what owners say is an incredibly unreasonable rate.
As of late last week, the Board had received over 13,000 formal appeals and nearly 22,000 informal appeals. The county expects to receive 30-to-40,000 formal appeals by the time the deadline hits.
If the numbers hold, it would be the largest amount of appeals Jackson County has ever seen. County officials have said they are going to fix their mistake on unreasonably high assessments, and that includes listening to the thousands of people who have protested the appeals from the beginning.
Michael Duffy is a local attorney who has spoken out on behalf of local property owners.
"We've seen people who have come into our office with increases of 50 percent, 100, 200, 300, 1,000 percent. These are not just hardships on these homeowners," Duffy said. "These are going to force them out of their homes. And this is happening in huge numbers.
KCTV5 has been following this controversy from the beginning, as we've chronicled each step of the process and how this saga came into being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.