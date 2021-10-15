JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said an inmate inside the Jackson County Detention Center has died.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the male inmate entered the detention center around noon on Friday.
He was transported to the hospital shortly afterwards, where he later died.
A cause of death has not been determined.
The identity of the inmate will not be released until family is notified.
The sheriff’s office is investigating death of an inmate at the JCDC. Inmate entered the detention center around noon today. Inmate was transported to hospital shortly thereafter where he died several hours later. Will update soon. @JacksonCountyMO @kcmo @JCSheriffOffice pic.twitter.com/DBfason90J— Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) October 15, 2021
