JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Jackson County Detention Center went on lockdown briefly on Saturday evening.
The call about the lockdown went out around 6:20 p.m. The call that the lockdown had been called off went out at about 7 p.m.
A police or emergency crew presence was not visible outside the jail as of 6:45 p.m.
The public information officer for the Jackson County government said just before 7 p.m. that "movement was stopped for a bit inside, due to an uncooperative inmate." She also noted that it was not a full-scale, all-facility lockdown.
She said that, when she called the jail, she was told by the jail's director that everything was fine by that point.
