KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The actions of a former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy are now under federal investigation following an incident in February with an intoxicated ATA bus rider.
The sheriff’s office has not identified the deputy but noted that the deputy had resigned from the department.
According to sheriff’s office reports, the deputy had responded to a call for service from a bus drier the evening of February 22 at the area of 10th and Main Street. The intoxicated passenger refused to get off the bus and continued to refuse commands from the deputy.
The deputy they tried to physically remove the rider, pulling the rider to floor of the bus and attempting a wrist lock. The sheriff’s report indicated that the deputy became more aggressive, hitting the rider multiple times with his fist and deploying an “electronic control device” seven times before another rider came onto the bus and helped the deputy.
Several other deputies responding to the call reported the initial deputy’s behavior to supervisors, and after reviewing video of the incident, the deputy was placed on paid leave.
The deputy resigned March 8, and the sheriff’s office sent information on the incident to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and the County Counselor’s Office. The case was forwarded to the FBI for review on Friday.
The sheriff’s office noted that the actions of the former deputy were “not reflective of the mission of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office nor is it reflective of our dedicated members.”
