JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, a Jackson County deputy pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of careless and imprudent driving in connection with a crash that happened last year.
Sean R. Stoff, a 34-year-old from Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to the class A misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
The crash happened on May 9, 2018 after the deputy's patrol vehicle ran a red light and hit a vehicle, causing injuries to that driver.
Stoff was sentenced to 1-year of suspended execution of sentence probation, supervised by the court. It will include 40 hours of community service and completing a Missouri State Highway Patrol course for safe operation of emergency vehicles.
"Ultimately, this a just outcome for the deputy's carelessness, running a red light, that resulted in serious injuries and financial hardship for the victim. He continues to recover.
"This officer accepted responsibility by pleading guilty,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. "Officers of the law must obey the law, just like anyone else in our community."
The victim issued a written statement to the court on Thursday. It said: "I hope that reckless drivers are held accountable no matter their job title, or who they are so no one else has to suffer like my family and I have suffered... I hope someday we can move on and move past this."
