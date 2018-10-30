Jackson County deputy involved in shooting near 39th, Woodland in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said the shooting involved one of his deputies near 39th Street and Woodland Avenue.
The suspect was involved in a police pursuit before the shooting occurred and taken to an area hospital, police said. The deputy sustained a minor injury to the hand.
A firearm was found in the suspects vehicle, Forte said.
