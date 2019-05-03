JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Jackson County deputy has been charged in a crash during a chase last year that seriously injured a Raytown man.
Sean Stoff, 34, is charged with operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, a misdemeanor. He is due in court for a hearing on June 10. Stoff has not been arrested.
Court documents show Stoff ran a red light last May 9 while pursuing a suspect near State Highway 350 and Maple Street in Raytown early in the morning. Christopher Reed, 30, of Raytown, was in a car at the intersection turning left on a green light when Stoff's police cruiser crashed into him going 71 miles per hour. Reed was thrown from his vehicle and suffered significant injuries, including severe head injuries, a spinal injury and a broken clavicle, according to the narrative in a probable cause affidavit.
At the time of the crash, Stoff had turned off his emergency lights, but continued to speed, the court documents state. The deputy had been chasing the suspect's vehicle via GPS coordinates being relayed to him through dispatch.
Stoff's actions were captured on his own dash camera video, along with the video of a fellow deputy following behind.
If convicted, Stoff could face a year in prison and a $2,000 fine.
The crash and its aftermath may have spurred Jackson County Sheriff Daryl Forte to release a statement Thursday about the agency's policies regarding police pursuits. Forte said he suspended all pursuits while administrators reviewed what should be the policy in such situations.
The pursuit policy was changed in March, with Forte saying, "The value of life and property must remain at the forefront of what we do, especially during vehicle pursuits."
Forte's statement in full reads:
"Upon my appointment as Sheriff in May of 2018, I reviewed several policies of the Jackson County, MO Sheriff’s Office including the vehicle pursuit policy. Controlling factors and outcomes can become challenging due to rapidly evolving circumstances when a Deputy initiates or becomes involved in a vehicle pursuit. It is imperative that a vehicle pursuit policy clearly defines how Deputies initiate or become involved due to the risks associated. I became concerned after careful review of the vehicle pursuit policy that was placed in effect eight months before my arrival. After hearing the concerns of members of the Sheriff’s Office who also shared similar views, I immediately suspended all vehicle pursuits pending a policy review.
In March 2019, the commanders of the Sheriff’s Office met to review the vehicle pursuit policy. After their review, the commanders recommended modifications to the vehicle pursuit policy. The pursuit policy was modified to include guidelines that specify the criteria for Deputies to initiate or become involved in a vehicle pursuit. Terminology in the pursuit policy was clearly defined to ensure compliance. The commanders reviewed the modified vehicle pursuit policy with sworn personnel after making the necessary modifications. Furthermore, Commanders and Deputies discussed tactics and reviewed options that can be used to produce successful and safer outcomes during vehicle pursuits. After legal review from the Jackson County Counselors, a restrictive vehicle pursuit policy was established on April 13, 2019.
The value of life and property must remain at the forefront of what we do, especially during vehicle pursuits. Vehicle pursuits are necessary to apprehend some felonious criminals who pose a serious threat to the general public. The current vehicle pursuit policy of the Jackson County, MO Sheriff’s Office places a priority on the life of the general public, the Deputy and the suspect. Failing to train and failing to supervise are two paramount areas of concern in the law enforcement profession. I am confident that our restrictive policy addresses those areas of interest and will be useful in protecting life and property."
