KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – If you’re waiting on a hearing in Jackson County, you may be re-routed to another courthouse until Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Five courtrooms sustained damage after a water pipe broke inside the 85-year-old courthouse on Monday. Mud and debris flooded the basement.
That damage, coupled with an earlier water main break that flooded the basement a week ago, is keeping the building closed.
It is going to remain closed “as a proactive approach to safely and adequately address issues at the facility before it is re-opened.”
“When we reopen on the 19th, we will pick up the usage of about 16 courtrooms we cannot currently use,” said David Byrn, the presiding judge for the 16th circuit. “I have been in the building and seen the damage in the 5 courtrooms that were damaged. It’s significant.”
Work that is underway includes repairing or replacing water-damaged ceilings, walls, carpets and furniture. In addition, an architect has been brought in to ensure the integrity of the historic building is being preserved.
Work was being done on Thursday. There was a tube coming out of a fifth-floor window in a courtroom that was flooded on Monday.
Currently, the city does not know how much it will cost to fix everything.
Hearings scheduled at the downtown courthouse have been re-routed to annex courthouses like the one in Independence.
Those who have questions regarding court hearings and locations can get information at www.16thcircuit.org in the “public and legal notices” area of the page.
They can also call the following numbers:
• Civil Records: 816-881-4474
• Criminal Records: 816-881-4501 or 816-881-3141
• Probate Records: 816-881-4552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.