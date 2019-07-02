JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been five months since the Jackson County Courthouse flooded and then a pipe burst on the sixth floor closing down the building for three weeks. Back in February, KCTV5 News reported on the strain the courthouses’ closure put on people.
Now, five months later, you can see the work that still needs to be done and more people taking the stairs, because two of the four public elevators are out of commission.
“I know I could use the exercise, but wearing a suit it gets kind of old,” Michael Gunter, Attorney, said.
Michael Gunter said his office is right across the street, but he leaves 40 minutes before he needs to walk into the courtroom. Judge David Byrn spoke to the county legislature on Monday about more than just waiting in line for the elevator. He said six of the 14 circuit courts are not currently in use.
KCTV5 News got an exclusive look at the damaged courtrooms Tuesday. Exposed wires, missing ceiling tiles and water damage everywhere. Bryn said it causes confusion for everyone.
“There’s also an inconvenience to litigants, to jurors. Everyone that comes into this building needs to figure out where their judge is, where their courtroom is, where their case is going to get heard and that’s changing on a constant basis,” Byrn said.
KCTV5 News tried to find out how long it would take for all elevators to be operational and for repairs to begin in courtrooms.
“But you can see there’s holes in the ceilings where we had to let some air in,” Byrn said.
The county’s public information officer told KCTV5 News to email her specific questions. We have not heard back from her yet.
In the meantime, judges are in temporary spaces and their courtrooms change on a case by case basis.
“Every time I come in it jars you a little bit,” Byrn said.
