KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The county courthouse in downtown Kansas City is still closed Monday after another water main break.
Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester said in a news release that the building was set to reopen Monday, but an additional water line break occurred, and power to the building has been turned off so that county staff can assess the situation.
The Jackson County Courthouse was closed Thursday and Friday after more flooding knocked out power and filled the building with thousands of pounds of mud and debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.