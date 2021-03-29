KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Legislature is moving forward with its largest project in decades; a new county jail. The project, which addresses overcrowding and deteriorating facilities, was met with criticism by some legislators who demanded more transparency during Monday’s county legislature meeting.
Jalen Anderson represents 1st District At-Large, and Crystal Williams represents the 2nd District At-Large, both expressed concern with the current flow of communication by JCDC Partners, LLC and the steering committee for the project. JCDC Partners, LLC is tasked with guiding the Jackson County legislature in the development of the new county jail and providing updates every six weeks.
During Monday’s meeting, Anderson said, “The legislature itself is not getting the information that the steering committee is getting. So, when things are suggested [or] discussed...we don’t see that, that’s why there’s been a bit of tension.”
Some legislators expressed concern with the lack of information JCDC Partners, LLC is providing on the locations its considering with the members of the steering committee for the new county jail. Representatives with JCDC Partners, LLC confirmed the group has identified about 40 sites that fall within county guidelines, such as easy access to courthouses. A letter of intent for a site, which allows confidentiality between seller and broker agent approved on the project, has been issued, but JCDC has not revealed the site to the public. Real estate transactions are confidential for potential effects on the market.
The building alone will cost the county about $260 million dollars, but additional land development cost is unknown at this point since legislators have not approved a specific site. Construction is expected to begin Fall 2021. The county does not have plans for what it will do with the existing county jail facilities once construction on the new site is complete.
