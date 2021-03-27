KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A tribute to Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson was damaged during delivery to the Negro League Baseball Museum on Saturday.
Negro League Baseball Museum Director Bob Kendrick posted the damaged artwork on Twitter.
"Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles! The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit! We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable!"
Needless to say, I was heartbroken when @FedEx delivered artist Dave Hobrecht’s masterful tribute to Jackie Robinson in shambles! The piece was being donated for display in our Barrier Breaker exhibit! We’re trying to see if it’s salvageable!😢🤞🏾🙏🏽 @NLBMuseumKC @Dodgers @Royals pic.twitter.com/FfdCTWf13t— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) March 27, 2021
Fed Ex's customer service responded in a Tweet:
Hi Bob, this is Rebecca. Thank you for notifying us about this upsetting delivery issue. Please send me a direct message and I will get some details to help research this matter. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r— FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) March 27, 2021
Robinson is well known nationally as the man who broke Major League Baseball's color barrier.
Less known, perhaps out of Kansas City, was Robinson's short stop with the Kansas City Monarchs.
He played one year for the Monarchs in 1945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.