small fire at jack stack
(@jackstackbbq on Twitter)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was a small fire at Jack Stack barbecue restaurant on The Plaza today, which will impact their dinner service tonight. 

It could also keep them closed for lunch tomorrow. 

The reportedly happened just after noon. Jack Stack said on Twitter that it was "small." 

They said no one was hurt in the incident. 

