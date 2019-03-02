KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was a small fire at Jack Stack barbecue restaurant on The Plaza today, which will impact their dinner service tonight.
It could also keep them closed for lunch tomorrow.
The reportedly happened just after noon. Jack Stack said on Twitter that it was "small."
They said no one was hurt in the incident.
We will not be open for dinner at our Country Club Plaza location due to a small fire. Thankfully (and most importantly), no one was hurt! We are working to determine whether or not we'll be open for lunch tomorrow on the plaza – and will update you as soon as we know more! pic.twitter.com/h6LtD4EgdB— Jack Stack Barbecue (@jackstackbbq) March 2, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.