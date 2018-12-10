FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The J.M. Smucker Company has issued a voluntary recall for specific 9Lives Protein Plus wet and canned cat food. The recall is due to low levels of vitamin B1.
No illnesses is related to this issue or has been reported. The product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
The impacted products are as follows:
9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Chicken 7910021549 4 pack of cans,
5.5 oz each Mar. 27, 2020- Nov.14, 2020
9Lives® Protein Plus® With Tuna & Liver 7910021748 4 pack of cans,
5.5 oz each Apr. 17, 2020 - Sept.14, 2020
No other 9Lives products or products of The J.M. Smucker Company are impacted by this recall.
Questions and refunds are to be directed to the Company by completing this form or calling it at 1-888-569-6828.
For the complete report, click here.
