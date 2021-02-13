KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City high school received a bit of a shoutout from former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt on Saturday.
Watt, released by the Texans on Friday following a request, tweeted Saturday morning about a "flood of donations" to the Watt Foundation, which assists schools nationwide.
One of the pictures in Watt's tweet was the University Academy Gryphons boys basketball team:
Waking up this morning to a flood of $99 donations to @WattFoundation from Houston and cities all over the country (presumably attempts at bribes, judging by the messages attached with some 😂)Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity.I’m truly thankful.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FEayOgrh9n— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2021
The most common dollar amount in the donations was $99, which matches Watt's jersey.
