University Academy
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City high school received a bit of a shoutout from former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt on Saturday.

Watt, released by the Texans on Friday following a request, tweeted Saturday morning about a "flood of donations" to the Watt Foundation, which assists schools nationwide.

One of the pictures in Watt's tweet was the University Academy Gryphons boys basketball team:

The most common dollar amount in the donations was $99, which matches Watt's jersey.

