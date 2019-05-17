KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City neighborhood that takes pride in reviving and thriving is dealing with a big loss.
Thieves took the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council’s large work truck that was going to be used this weekend to clean up storm debris and trash.
The 2006 white Ford F-550 with a lift gate was much more than a truck to members of the Ivanhoe neighborhood.
“That is our workhorse,” said Alan Young Sr., Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council Housing Director. “We cannot replace it. It was just everything we needed in a truck.”
They used it daily to keep 474 city blocks clean.
Right now, illegal dumping is a big issue in KC.
Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, three suspects wearing very large backpacks stole the truck the community depended on.
“I feel helpless,” said Rodrigo Alvarez with the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council. “They hurt us really bad.”
“Just a punch in the gut,” said Young. “I couldn't sleep well last night. Trying to figure out how are we going to move forward.”
Right now, they have no way to load up piles of trash and debris that were already collected for this weekend’s cleanup event.
“They may not have known who they were actually hurting,” Young said. “Just the same, we need our truck back.”
“If the guys that took it will bring it back, we are happy, case closed,” he said.
If that doesn’t happen, they hope someone will see the truck with Missouri license plate “8KS 687.”
“Please call the police,” Alvarez said. “We are trying to get it back. You have no idea how much we use it.”
They are holding out hope that the truck will be found.
If that doesn’t happen soon, they are discussing options to fundraise to hopefully buy another truck. More information is available on their Facebook page.
