KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- While happy with the verdict, the family of Cameron Lamb said that Friday is not a day to celebrate.
His mother and the family's lawyer who’s representing the family in a civil suit against police and the police board spoke following the verdict.
Lamb’s mother said the verdict was a relief but not a cause for celebration because she’s still hurting.
"I go to sleep, he’s there," she said. "I wake up, he's there. So he's been all over me. So it was very overwhelming, but I knew that the outcome was going to be good."
Attorney Lee Merritt said the verdict creates a "responsibility to continue to push to identify the failures that exist within KCPD.”
“This was the first conviction of a KCPD officer in its 150 year history," Merritt said. "And what that means is not that they are somehow free of guilt until now, but the system has failed this community until now. And now we have a responsibility to continue to push to identify the failures that exist within KCPD.”
