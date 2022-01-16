KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- There's at least one member of the Kelce family that will be busier on Sunday than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Donna Kelce, the mother of the Travis and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, attended playoff games in two cities about 1,300 miles apart.
Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles were in Tampa Bay today, where the Buccaneers prevailed in the game.
After Tampa Bay wrapped up a 31-15 win against Philadelphia, Donna Kelce made the trip to Kansas City and landed around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.
Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
DONNA KELCE UPDATE:One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
The NFL's Twitter account tweeted in the direction of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, "requesting" a police escort to Arrowhead.
I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022
If Donna would have had her way, she would have spent more time on the field and less in airports.
“It’s awesome. I wanted to support Jason," she said. “It’s really difficult when they’re both playing football at the same time on the same day.”
Fans in Kansas City and across the country were following the journey on Twitter. The NFL's official account kept everyone updated about her 1,300-mile trip.
“That’s devotement to the children," said Eric Hertzler, a Chiefs fan. "That's impressive."
Right around the time she landed in Kansas City, her son Travis scored a touchdown late in the second half to extend the Chiefs' lead to 14 points.
“No way!," she said. "That’s awesome.”
This touchdown happened right as @tkelce’s mom touched down at KCI… coincidence? I didn’t think so! https://t.co/Dr3vFD1CPa— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 17, 2022
Just talked to Donna as she got off the plane! She’s on her way to Arrowhead. ETA 9:20 p.m. You’ll hear from this super mom on @KCTV5 at 10! https://t.co/PPoFqorrrF— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 17, 2022
She made to Arrowhead Stadium around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday....just in time to see Travis throw a touchdown pass:
FOR MAMA KELCE. @tkelce #ChiefsKingdom #SuperWildCard📺: #PITvsKC on NBC📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/Gm6xsceE8I— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022
