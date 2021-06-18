Playground vandalized

 Courtesy: Johnson County Park Police

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Park Police are investigating after a local park was vandalized and had items stolen from it.

Police report that on June 17, someone damaged and stole items from the playground.

The items included a unique roe swing and a large toy box.

A second toy box was damaged, along with the xylophone.

If you have information about this crime, contact police at (913) 782-0720.

