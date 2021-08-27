KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Lamar Johnson has spent more than 26 years in prison for a Missouri murder he swears he didn’t do.
A letter sent to Governor Parson on Friday calls on him to end a wrongful conviction based on a 1994 murder in St. Louis.
Johnson’s attorneys argue the case has become a “political battleground,” pointing out even a conviction integrity unit took another look at the case and concluded Johnson is innocent.
“We believe that if the evidence−and only the evidence−is allowed to speak for itself, you will determine that mercy and justice require that Mr. Johnson be granted a full pardon.... It is time for this tragedy to end,” writes Johnson’s legal team.
His attorneys believe the evidence against Lamar Johnson has disintegrated, claiming it was thin to begin with.
Johnson was largely convicted on eyewitness testimony, despite the gunman wearing a full ski mask in the dark.
Johnson’s lawyers point out the eyewitness was paid $4,000.
The eyewitness also admits in a letter that he was pressured and coerced by police and prosecutors.
The letter to Parson points out the real killer escaped punishment and the family of the murder victim, Marcus Boyd, never received true justice.
Johnson has remained hopeful he will be freed despite losing court battles which were about legal procedure and not the merits of his case.
“I have to believe god has another plan for me. He’s got to have a different purpose than for me to die here. And I believe eventually the right thing will be done. I have to believe that,” Lamar Johnson said back in 2019.
The filing asks for Parson to consider the length of time Johnson has spent in prison, and points out he’d like to spend time with his aging mother. Johnson also has a daughter.
Johnson is represented by a team of lawyers, which include Lindsay Runnels with Morgan Pilate, Tricia Rojo Bushnell with the Midwest Innocence Project and attorneys from Lathrop and Gage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.