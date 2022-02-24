KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- As war begins in Eastern Europe, people with connections to Ukraine in Kansas City are worried about their loved ones.
KCTV5 spoke with a former exchange student from Ukraine who spent time in Kansas City.
Thursday was the first time Brenda Poor has seen her former host daughter since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She let us sit in on their emotional exchange.
She says she’s both anxious and ready, like many of her fellow citizens, to defend her country.
Due to safety and security reasons, KCTV5 granted her anonymity.
“Our people are just ready to defend and ready to fight for what’s theirs," she said. "It’s our ground. It’s our country. It’s our nation.”
It’s been years since she stayed with the Poor family as a foreign exchange student.
But the love hasn’t faded.
“She’s a stranger when she gets here, but then you’re with them 24/7, she just becomes family," Poor said. "It breaks my heart what she is going through.”
Those with family ties to Ukraine are urging diplomatic leaders and citizens alike to speak out for stronger sanctions.
“It’s not about Ukraine only," the Ukrainian student said. "It’s about the safety of the whole world and Ukraine is just the closest one to Russia to handle that. That’s it.”
The former student says there are longer lines at gun stores than grocery stores.
